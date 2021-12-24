METAIRIE, La. - It seems like this week with the Saints, every bit of good news is mixed with some bad.
While head coach Sean Payton is back in the fold, four more players hit the Covid list Friday including starting linebacker Demario Davis and starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk.
There's a total of 15 players on the list now and that could grow considering there are three days until the Saints suit up against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football.
New Orleans signed quarterback Blake Bortles to backup rookie Ian Book, but Payton and Book said the former Notre Dame signal caller is going to be given every chance to succeed.
"He's going to do fine. He's excited about the opportunity and obviously there'll be some plays where you want to get on to the next play, but he's kind of going to class with the game plan," Payton explained. "He's done a good job of handling that and then it's up to us to give him the right things relative to the game and where we're at offensively."
Book said of his first career start coming in primetime, “I’m going to be pretty buzzed, yeah. I don’t know what it’s going to feel like. I’ve played in big games (at Notre Dame), but this is the biggest one. We are professionals now and this is Monday Night Football.
"I grew up watching primetime football ever since I was a little kid. It was a dream of mine (to play prime time football), and I just keep telling myself what a great opportunity this is. There’s a million excuses out there, is what I’d say, but we’re going to use none of them. We’re just going to go out there and play. We’re all professionals, and when your name is called, you have to go out there and perform."
The Saints and Dolphins are set to play Monday on ESPN at 7:15 p.m.