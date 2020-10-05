SHREVEPORT, La. - Noon is the time and Shreveport's Independence Stadium is the place. A major announcement is expected regarding the 47th Annual Bayou Classic match-up between Grambling State University and Southern University, which was postponed this year because of the coronavirus.
Governmental leaders, tourism leaders, Bayou Classic organizers and representative from both Southern and Grambling will provide updates on this year's Bayou Classic.
The Bayou Classic is the annual extravaganza bringing the fans and alumni of Grambling State University and Southern University together for a celebration of football, family and the traditions surrounding Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Those expected in attendance at Monday's briefing are Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, Rick Gallot who is President of GSU, President-Chancellor of Southern University Dr. Ray Belton, Kelly Wells the Executive Director of the Shreveport-Bossier Sport Commission, Broderick Fobbs, Head Football Coach of the Grambling State University Tigers and Dawson Odums, Head Football Coach of the Southern University Jaguars.