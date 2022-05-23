BOSSIER CITY, La. - You hear about bass fishing tournaments and crappie fishing tournaments all the time, even tournaments for catfish. But what about hand fishing tournaments?
It is the inaugural Get Loose Noodlin' Hand Fishing Tournament and it began at 5 p.m. on Friday and they noodled until 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Up to four people could be on a team and they got to go to any lake they wanted, as long as they were back for weigh-in at Bayou Outdoor Powersports in Bossier City by 7 p.m. Saturday.
No rod and reel needed -- just your hands to reach down in the water and see what you could pull out -- hopefully a catfish.
It is an activity for sure. In the end, Team Williams from Oklahoma won the event with three catfish weighing just over 136 pounds, and that meant a first place check of nearly $1,800.