Getting to play in a bowl game is usually regarded as a reward at the end of the season and NC State (6-6) definitely fits into this category. Starting quarterback Ryan Finley spoke about how the Wolfpack are embracing the moment.
"Yeah well we needed to win that last game to be bowl eligible and we did and I think we've got some momentum right now and we're just excited to be here in a bowl game and obviously bowl games are very important for programs and teams and development and guys so we obviously want to finish with a win and have a winning record on the season," Finley said.
Head coach Dave Doeren added, "I think it's just mental for them. They just got to be able to lock in when it's time to do business and relax when it's time to have fun and understand what the line is on that because where we are in the week of progress as far as where Saturday is. I don't think any of us really know what day of the week it is anymore, but it is Wednesday of game week so we just got to make sure to understand that when we're doing what we're doing away from here."
NC State's opponent Vanderbilt (6-6) started their season 2-4 and the Commodores said Monday is an opportunity to close out the year correctly.
"This is a business trip for us. We haven't been to a bowl in three years so we're really focused on doing what we have to do staying out of trouble. We'll go and see the (Louisiana) Boardwalk and go get some food or something like that, but it's more about the camaradiere with your brothers," wide receiver C.J. Duncan explained.
Head coach Derek Mason said, "at the end of this journey what it means for this football team to get a 13th game is that we've finished the way we wanted to finish. It didn't necessarily start that way, but it's ended that way. Now what we need to do is make sure that we take this 13th game, we try to do the best that we can to finish this thing off and make sure that we write the last chapter of this novel for this 2016 football team."