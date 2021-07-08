SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Independence Bowl kickoff dinner is an annual summer tradition, but after missing out last year because of Covid restrictions the event is back on this weekend.
"This is our second biggest event of the year aside from the game so it symbolizes that our foundation, our organization is back for 2021 and it's really a kickoff to the countdown to the football season, which is then a countdown to the 45th Independence Bowl," Director of Media and Community Relations Erik Evenson says.
He adds that having former Dallas Cowboy and LSU Tiger Marcus Spears speak at the event fits their goal of keeping a local connection and it helps that the ESPN personality brings his own form of entertainment.
"He'll bring so much energy. You see it on TV everyday. He's not a guy that's going to go be fake on TV or in his speaking appearances just to show a different side of him. He's going to be Marcus Spears. He's going to show a lot of energy - what we see on ESPN every day."
We’re still several months away from the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in December, but Evenson says that having this dinner for the community is one more step for their ultimate goal.
"It's been so nice to just be back kind of planning events and say, 'hey we're back to semi-normalish times here' and we're going to try and do everything we can to have every event that we always do and it's just going to be a huge sigh of relief to finally get things kicked off."
Dinner for the event at the Shreveport Convention Center will be served at 6:00 p.m., while the program begins at 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
For more information on how to purchase tickets visit the Independence Bowl website.