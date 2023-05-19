SHREVEPORT, La. - As the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl prepares for another year in Shreveport, their first ever Innovation Bowl awarded a $25,000 grand prize in an academic competition that's open to schools with a conference tie-in.
"This year was GEOSPATIAL technology that teams use to predict climate change and how that would affect the world," Indy Bowl Director of Communications Erik Evenson explained. "Radiance Technologies will actually get to talk to these teams, these students more and learn about their projects and actually maybe use it in their technology that Radiance is coming up with."
With the Big 12 re-establishing their ties to Shreveport, Evenson said that opens the door to more opportunities on the academic and athletic side of the game.
"I think these are three really important years, '23, '24, '25 for the Independence Bowl. It's another chance to impress these conferences, to impress the Big 12, to impress the Pac-12, Conference USA in 2025, Army - which we haven't be able to have yet with the first two years not being able to get them - it would be great to get them into town and really show them what the Independence Bowl is all about," he added.
As their footprint expands into other regions of the country, the Indy Bowl looks forward to both sides growing for years to come.
"They're really tied into this area. They've been a great partner, really supportive about everything that we're doing. They're super excited about the Big 12 news and the landscape of this bowl for the next three years, so we just want to continue to build upon that great relationship we have, the momentum that this bowl has right now, and just continue to show them that we're committed to them like they are to us."
UAB's student lead Saugat Adhikari and faculty lead Da Yan took home grand prize from the inaugural Innovation Bowl for the 2022-2023 academic year.