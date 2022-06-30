SHREVEPORT, La. - College athletics is an ever changing landscape.
It appears to be up for another earthquake with reports that USC and UCLA are beginning the process of moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten.
The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl has their eyes out west because the organization has tie-ins with the Pac-12 for 2023 and 2024.
The 2023 agreement for the Indy Bowl pits a Pac-12 team against BYU, who is set to join the Big 12 next year.
The 2024 game has Army facing a team from the Pac-12.
A bowl spokesman says they're monitoring the situation and they'll just have to see how things shake out.
The bowl adds that they're in constant contact with the Pac-12 and all off their partners.
Multiple reports say the move could happen as early as 2024, but the schools still need to formally notify the Pac-12 that they want to leave.
The Mercury News was the first to break the story and says that it's not known if the Trojans and Bruins will join in all sports or just football and men's basketball.
ESPN's report adds that the next steps are just formalities and the announcement could come in the next 24 hours.