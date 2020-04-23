Jace Prescott, the brother of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, has died at age 31.
The Cowboys released a statement about his passing:
It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today. The loss of Tad and Dak's brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy.
Jace played high school football at Haughton and was on the offensive line at Northwestern State from 2008-2010.