SHREVEPORT, La. - Jacob Hester's annual football camp was forced to move from April to July and while there were adjustments, the former LSU star and NFL running back made sure the event was able to take place in some form.
"A lot of people were canceling their football camps, but I thought if we could do it in the right way, if we were making sure everyone was safe, we were going to do it," Hester explains. "We've been passing out hand sanitizer, coaches have been masked up. Even serving lunch, we've done that a different way than we've ever done that before."
The D1 Training facility in Shreveport hosted the camp Saturday and it was split into two groups.
The morning session was for ages eleven and under and the afternoon session was for ages twelve and older, with a fee of $80 for lunch, Gatorade and other features.
A couple of Hester's LSU teammates, local coaches and D1 staff members helped the former Evangel Eagle and he says he's glad to continue the tradition.
"Very fortunate to be our 12th camp here in Shreveport and I always appreciate the guys who aren't even from Shreveport, like a Charles Scott who's from Jonesboro. Richard Dickson's from Ocean Springs, Mississippi. We've had Matt Flynn, who's from Texas.
"All these guys, they come back and they don't even have anything in this community, but because they've been here so many years that this community means something to them now and so I always appreciate the guys that give back with me."