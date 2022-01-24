Jake Griedl

Marshall is in search of a new athletic director and football head coach as Jake Griedl is leaving the Mavericks program to accept the head coach position for the Bastrop Bears.

Griedl has led Marshall since the 2019 season and before that he was the offensive coordinator for two years under Claude Mathis.

The Mavericks had a turnaround year in 2021 after the missing the playoffs the previous season.

Griedl finishes his time in Marshall with a 20-13 overall record with one playoff win.

