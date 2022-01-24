Marshall is in search of a new athletic director and football head coach as Jake Griedl is leaving the Mavericks program to accept the head coach position for the Bastrop Bears.
Thank You Marshall. 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/twX9T5BP81— Jake Griedl (@JGriedl) January 24, 2022
Griedl has led Marshall since the 2019 season and before that he was the offensive coordinator for two years under Claude Mathis.
The Mavericks had a turnaround year in 2021 after the missing the playoffs the previous season.
Griedl finishes his time in Marshall with a 20-13 overall record with one playoff win.