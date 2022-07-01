Former Louisiana Tech star Jaylon Ferguson's death was ruled an accident by Maryland state medical examiners Friday.
The ruling described that Ferguson's death was the result of the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine. He died June 21 after being found unresponsive in a home in North Baltimore.
The Baltimore Ravens linebacker holds the FBS record in career sacks with 45 and was on track to be a big contributor to the Ravens this season.
He leaves behind a fiancée and three children. Ferguson was 26 years old.