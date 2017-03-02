Golf academies have helped the sport flourish in the city of Shreveport. As golf because more and more popular at the high school and college level, the Jerry Tim Brooks Junior Golf Academy is focusing on a younger crowd.
In order to complete that vision, former Grambling golfer Kevin Moore is working with local elementary schools like J.S. Clark to make golf lessons part of their P.E. classes. "Kids bring in kids. For example, some don't want to participate. When they see the other ones out there having fun, they want to join in," said Moore.
The students at J.S. Clarke are picking up their new skills quickly, but weren't always excited about it, "I thought it was going to be boring, but then I saw that it's fun," said student Lewis Bates.
Like anyone learning a new skill, the process can sometimes be slow. But it's those moments, when the teaching pays off that are the most rewarding for Moore, "That was me. I started when I was seven. I thought back, all I've got to do is get this ball airborne. Once he does that, it's a great sensation."
In the short term Moore hopes his P.E. lessons will inspire kids to join summer camps at the academy. But ultimately, he wants kids to be interested in golf in the long term. And if you have a quick conversation with some of the children at J.S. Clark, you'll see they've already learned quite a bit.
As for the other golf academies in our area, Moore doesn't view them as competition. Instead he sees them as partners working to build upon the already strong base of youth golf in the Arklatex.