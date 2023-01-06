NATCHITOCHES, La. - Leaving the place he won three state championships wasn't easy for new Natchitoches Central head coach Jess Curtis, but what he built in Many is part of the reason why he's now leading the Chiefs.
"Man, it was tough," Curtis said. "It was a tough decision to leave my hometown and a program we've built. Many's a great place and I've never had a bad day in that place. A lot of good friends and it's just (we) won there and I just wanted to try another challenge."
The NCHS fieldhouse was one of the selling points for Curtis and he added it will be vital in their future success.
"We get started now in the weight room to start the transformation. That's really where it's going to be about. How quick this happens is how quick we take to that weight room and that's it," Curtis explained.
"I'm telling you basically what the kids are going to hear. How quick we get to work in that weight room is gonna be how quick we get to winning football games on the football field. It's what we're about. Everybody that knows me that's our M.O. and that's what we're going to be at Natchitoches Central."
NCHS finished the 2022 season with a 3-7 record.
Curtis won state championships at Many in 2014, 2020 and 2022.