Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was selected with the first overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner led the Tigers to the national championship this past season and broke several school records which includes throwing for the most touchdowns in a single season (60) in FBS history.
The last LSU player to be selected first overall was QB JaMarcus Russell by the Oakland Raiders in 2007.
Fellow LSU Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon was selected first overall in 1960 by the Los Angeles Rams.