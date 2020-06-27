MONROE, La. - The remarkable life of former Haughton Buc and Kansas City Chiefs star Joe Delaney ended tragically when the running back drowned trying to save three children on June 29, 1983.
Nearly 37 years ago to the day of this death, his image will last long into the future.
A monument was revealed at Chennault Park in Monroe in recognition of his sacrifice near the site where Delaney jumped into action to help others in need.
The family of the former Northwestern State Demon was on hand for the occasion Saturday and his widow, Carolyn, spoke about why this moment is so meaningful.
"Joe was a person that would give his shirt off his back to you. He just was a kindhearted person. He was always helping out people, and he didn’t worry about Joe himself. He just worried about making the people around him happy. That’s just the type of person Joe was," Delaney explained.
She added, "Now we can come back and we have a place that I can bring the kids and the grand kids, great-grands, down to see the monument honoring Joe."
One child was able to swim to safety while Joe and two others, Harry Holland and Lancy Perkins, lost their lives.