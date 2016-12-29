Calvary Baptist Academy announced Thursday they have released head coach John Bachman.
Bachman has been the head man of the Cavs for the past six years, leading Calvary to it's only two state titles.
Calvary Superintendent Chad McDowell released the following statement, "We have very good football coaches and a very successful program, but our compensation packages are top heavy. It has resulted in the program spending more than it should for several years.
Unfortunately it makes it necessary to reduce the compensation and combine some positions. The moves we are making will afford us the opportunity to maintain a high-quality coaching staff but operate within our means.
Obviously these guys can coach. It is not about that. We have to have our compensation more like a high school than a small college.
We are thankful for Coach Bachman's six years of service and the success we experienced under his leadership. We wish Coach Bachman and his family future successes in whatever doors the Lord opens for him."
Bachman told KTBS 3 Sports he wishes Calvary continued success and is excited to start a new chapter in his life.
In other coaching news, Booker T Washington has named former Mansfield head man Chris Thomas as the new head coach for the Lions.