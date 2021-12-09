Catch all the action LIVE on air and online at ktbs.com and on your mobile app!
Here's a look at this week's match-ups covered by Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and the rest of the sports team.
- Louisiana: 2A Championship (6) Amite vs (1) Many 3:30 @ Caesars Superdome - Dec. 10
Louisiana: 1A Championship (2) Homer vs (1) Logansport 12:00 @ Caesars Superdome- Dec. 11
Texas: 4A-II Semifinal: Celina vs Gilmer 7:00 Prosper's Children's Health Stadium
- Texas: 3A-II Semifinal Waskom vs Franklin 7:00 Mesquite's Memorial Stadium
- Texas: 2A-I-Semifinal: Timpson vs Shiner 7:00 Tomball ISD Stadium, Dec. 9
- Arkansas: 3A Championship Prescott vs Harding 12:00 War Memorial Stadium, Dec. 11