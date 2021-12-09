FFF 25th Year

Catch all the action LIVE on air and online at ktbs.com and on your mobile app! 

Here's a look at this week's match-ups covered by Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and the rest of the sports team. 

  • Louisiana: 2A Championship (6) Amite vs (1) Many 3:30 @ Caesars Superdome - Dec. 10

  • Louisiana: 1A Championship (2) Homer vs (1) Logansport 12:00 @ Caesars Superdome- Dec. 11

  • Texas: 4A-II  Semifinal: Celina vs Gilmer 7:00 Prosper's Children's Health Stadium

  • Texas: 3A-II Semifinal Waskom vs Franklin 7:00 Mesquite's Memorial Stadium
  • Texas: 2A-I-Semifinal: Timpson vs Shiner  7:00 Tomball ISD Stadium, Dec. 9
  • Arkansas: 3A Championship Prescott vs Harding 12:00 War Memorial Stadium, Dec. 11
