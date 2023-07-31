NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches Central offensive lineman Joseph "Big Hoss" Cryer made the switch from Ole Miss to LSU announcing that he's 100 percent committed to the Tigers, Monday.
First off I would like to thank god for putting me in this position!! I also want to thank my family for helping me out through this process!!! With that being said I’m a 100 % committed to Louisiana State University!! #GeauxTigers 🐯#YeahChief pic.twitter.com/f9w8D05esq— Joseph “𝐵𝐼𝐺 𝐻𝑂𝑆𝑆 ” Cryer (@JoBighossCryer) July 31, 2023
Former Many teammate Tylen Singleton recently declared his intentions to go to school in Baton Rouge and Cryer said LSU coaches weren't the only ones in his ear.
"I went down there Thursday for a visit to see what it was like. I've been there before," Cryer explained. "Just wanted to talk to (head) coach (Brian) Kelly and refresh everything with (offensive line) coach (Brad) Davis up there. Tylen (Singleton) helped me a lot through that recruitment. He was calling me every night telling me I'm going to be a Tiger. So I'm going to be roommates with him so I'm excited to reunite with him and get to play ball with him. The process was great with LSU for sure."
Cryer is rated as a 3-star player on 247Sports.