NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches Central offensive lineman Joseph "Big Hoss" Cryer made the switch from Ole Miss to LSU announcing that he's 100 percent committed to the Tigers, Monday.

Former Many teammate Tylen Singleton recently declared his intentions to go to school in Baton Rouge and Cryer said LSU coaches weren't the only ones in his ear.

"I went down there Thursday for a visit to see what it was like. I've been there before," Cryer explained. "Just wanted to talk to (head) coach (Brian) Kelly and refresh everything with (offensive line) coach (Brad) Davis up there. Tylen (Singleton) helped me a lot through that recruitment. He was calling me every night telling me I'm going to be a Tiger. So I'm going to be roommates with him so I'm excited to reunite with him and get to play ball with him. The process was great with LSU for sure."

Cryer is rated as a 3-star player on 247Sports.

