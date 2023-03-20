SHREVEPORT, La. - Out of every player on the Mudbugs roster, you won't find a bigger fan of the franchise than Kason Muscutt.
"It's a dream come true. Like I've been saying from the start, people ask for my favorite hockey team and it's always been the Mudbugs," Muscutt says. "I can't even explain how cool it is. I get chills every single time. Before my first game here I thought I was going to throw up just because of how nervous I was, but I've settled in a little bit."
As the son of the very first Mudbugs player and current General Manger Scott Muscutt, the sport has been around since birth.
"He (my dad) obviously has the biggest impact on my life to be honest with you. After every game, me and him sit down and we just talk about the way that I played, but then again, I'm playing to honor his legacy, but at the same time, I'm playing for myself. I want my own path."
Kason has merit of his own as a player by getting invited to an USA Hockey U-17 camp a year ago, but he's determined to show that on a daily basis.
"He's not going to let me affect his job and he's not going to let himself affect my job. So if I'm not playing the right way, this is a business and he has to honor that business, so if I'm ever not playing the right way, there's no buddy-buddy. It's you gotta do what you gotta do."
His head coach, Jason Campbell, adds, "These can be tough situations too, to have your GM's son on the team, but again, the energy that he brings, it's hard to find that anymore so that alone is testament to him and that he doesn't take it for granted."
Growing up in Shreveport-Bossier has given Kason a unique perspective on what this franchise means to the community.
"I had a kid come up to me in public skate and was like, 'Hey, you're my favorite player! I see your name up in the banners so you're my favorite player now.' It's just funny and it's cool," Kason explains. "It gives me something to play for every night... It's really cool to see and to be able to feel how passionate the fans are about it because I was one of them at one point."
He adds, "You sit in here and you're playing for more of a purpose in my opinion because you know how passionate these people really are for us."
When it comes to who's the better player, Campbell has seen both up close.
"When you compare him to his dad, he's more skilled than his dad, skates better, but they both play with that grit," Campbell says with a smile.
Kason says, "Probably my dad from the clips that I've seen, but I think I'll pass him one day."