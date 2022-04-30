The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone and the ArkLaTex can take some pride in the guys that were selected on day three, especially the folks in east Texas.
Former Carthage running back Keaontay Ingram was taken in the sixth round by the Arizona Cardinals with the 201st overall pick.
Ingram started his career at Texas, but transferred to USC in his final season where he enjoyed the most productive year in his college tenure.
The east Texas pride doesn't stop there as former Marshall standout Chasen Hines was taken with the 210th overall pick in the sixth round by the New England Patriots.
Hines was recruited as a defensive lineman to LSU, but switched to offensive line to fill some needs for the Tigers. He stayed there for his entire time in Baton Rouge primarily playing guard for the purple and gold.
The Cowboys had six selections on day three with four of those coming in the fifth round and it looks like Dallas likes their linebackers from LSU.
Damone Clark was picked up 176th overall in the fifth round joining old LSU teammate Jabril Cox.
Clark had a great senior season and he appeared to be headed for a late first round to second round choice, but spinal fusion surgery in the offseason hurt his stock.
He's expected to miss the entire 2022 season recovering from the procedure to repair a herniated disk.
Clark was joined in the fifth round by North Dakota OT Matt Waletzko, Fresno State CB DaRon Bland and Arkansas DT John Ridgeway.
The Cowboys selected Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson in the fourth round 129th overall.
Rounding everything out in the sixth for Dallas is Oklahoma State linebacker Devin Harper.
New Orleans goes with Appalachian State inside linebacker D'Marco Jackson 161st overall in the fifth round.
Jackson was the Sunbelt defensive player of the year in 2021 and was a first-team selection the past two years.
They also picked up Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson in the sixth round 194th overall.
He missed all of the 2020 season, but returned to action last year finishing with seven and half sacks and started in all 13 games.