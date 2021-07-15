FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Former Arkansas pitcher Kevin Kopps picked up another honor from his final year with the Razorbacks earning the 2021 Golden Spikes Award, which goes to the top amateur baseball player in the United States.
Kopps had a 12-1 record with 11 saves as a relief pitcher to go along with the nation's lowest ERA (0.90) and WHIP (0.76).
He's received multiple awards since the end of his Razorbacks career saying the feeling is "still sinking in", but the biggest moment might be getting drafted in the 3rd round by the San Diego Padres.
"I was super excited when they called. It was so fast. I think everything happened within 15 seconds and then we got to watch it on TV. Just gave a bunch of hugs to my family and we were all filled with emotion."
Kopps joins former outfielder Andrew Benintendi (2015) as the only other Razorback to win the award.