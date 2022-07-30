SHREVEPORT, La. - In between the rumors and transactions of the NBA offseason, several players are holding camps.
That includes Milwaukee Bucks all-star Khris Middleton.
The Texas A&M product was back in Shreveport Saturday to host his camp at Calvary after a hiatus of a couple of years.
His mom's side of the family calls the city home and he spent of a lot time here over the summer in his youth.
Now that things are returning to normal, Middleton says he's thankful for all the support.
"We had to take a break because of Covid and the pandemic and everything. It's been a couple years since I've actually been back in Shreveport to see my family and friends and put on this camp," Middleton explains.
"Being back here after all those years off means a lot that we still have the full support of the community that we had another sell out camp with a couple of additional guests also joining us, but it's a pleasure to be here and pleasure to have a camp here."
Middleton also hosts a camp in his home state of South Carolina.