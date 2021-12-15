The early signing period for recruits across the country was Wednesday and the ArkLaTex had several athletes decide where to continue their careers.
The following list doesn't include every signee, but the ones we were able to spotlight:
Calvary
Landry Lyddy - QB - Louisiana Tech
Huntington
Zyion Claville - WR - Louisiana Tech
Kendrick Rucker - WR - Louisiana Tech
Carthage
Kip Lewis - LB - Oklahoma
Marshall
Buck Buchanan - K - Louisiana Tech
Gilmer
Brandon Tennison - QB - UTSA
Jay Rockwell - WR - Sam Houston State