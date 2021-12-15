Zyion Claville and Kendrick Rucker

Zyion Claville (left) and Kendrick Rucker (right) both signed with Louisiana Tech.

The early signing period for recruits across the country was Wednesday and the ArkLaTex had several athletes decide where to continue their careers.

The following list doesn't include every signee, but the ones we were able to spotlight:

Calvary

Landry Lyddy - QB - Louisiana Tech

Huntington

Zyion Claville - WR - Louisiana Tech

Kendrick Rucker - WR - Louisiana Tech

Carthage

Kip Lewis - LB - Oklahoma

Marshall

Buck Buchanan - K - Louisiana Tech

Gilmer

Brandon Tennison - QB - UTSA

Jay Rockwell - WR - Sam Houston State

