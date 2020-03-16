The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) is affecting the sports world with multiple cancellations of conference tournaments and winter and spring sports being suspended or cancelled outright. Below is a list of some of the events affecting local teams and will be updated when more information becomes available:
Conference USA cancels all spring sports competitions
NFL delays OTAs indefinitely, prohibits all free agency visits
BPCC athletics for the spring semester
LHSAA suspending winter and spring sports during the 30-day Louisiana school closure.
SEC organized team activities, competitions, team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings (suspended through April 15)
NCAA men's and women's basketball tournament (canceled)
All NCAA winter and spring championships (baseball, softball, etc.) (canceled)
SEC, C-USA, Southland and SWAC conference basketball tournaments (canceled)
Grambling State athletic practices, sporting events travel and in-person recruiting (suspended)
SWAC spring and winter sports (canceled)
American Southwest Conference (ETBU) spring season and championships (canceled)
NAIA men's and women's basketball tournament (canceled)
NAIA winter and spring championships (canceled)
UIL all sanctioned contests (suspended effective March 16 through March 29)
UIL boys state basketball tournament (suspended)
AAA (Arkansas Activities Association) basketball finals (suspended)
AAA spring interscholastic competition (suspended)
NAHL regular season canceled (playoffs still a possibility)
NSU football spring game (canceled)
Southland Conference spring sports (canceled)
Red River Athletic Conference spring sports (suspended)
XFL (canceled)
PGA Tour (suspended through Valero Texas Open)