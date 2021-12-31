BATON ROUGE, La. - Due to an uptick in Covid cases, the Louisiana Department of Health recommends that the LHSAA suspend extracurricular activities.
In response to that, the organization is leaving it up to each individual school system if they want to follow through on the state's guidance.
The LHSAA says that if schools decide to suspend participation in games, those will be considered canceled with no power points being award.
Plus, there will be no opportunity to reschedule those games before January 29, 2022.
If schools decided to play through this period and games are affected by Covid, those contests will be considered forfeits and power points will be distributed accordingly.