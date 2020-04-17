RUSTON, La. - Athletic departments are constantly trying to find ways to balance budgets.
Louisiana Tech Director of Athletics Tommy McClelland said while the school maintains the FBS minimum of 16 programs, there is a petition by fellow Group of Five conference members to the NCAA to relax that rule if they need to cut certain sports.
"I'm always going to air on the side of the student athlete and to defend and protect what is our core mission. At the same time, it would irresponsible not to run the exercise, not to evaluate it and to see what that would look like," McClelland explained in a video conference call with the media Friday.
The petition only lasts for four years and McClelland believes there is a benefit to staying the course.
"So, if we know that we cut a sport and then we have to add it back in four years, it is going to be more expensive to add that sport back later than it would be to just go ahead and keep it, or maybe to flatten some of the expenses down," he described. "It would be irresponsible not to absolutely look at everything because right now everything is on the board."
The driver of that conversation is the potential lack of revenue generated by football.
"We're running numbers on what if it's a season that starts in October, what if it's a season that is delayed in some way, does that mean that the whole season is shoveled back? Or does that mean the first four games are eliminated?" McClelland wondered.
Factors like paying a school to come play like Prairie View in September or traveling and receiving funds from Vanderbilt in November is all up in the air, just like the possibility of playing games without fans.
"That would probably assume that you don't have kids on campus, right, so that you're online. I don't know how we can do that. How can we justify that we're somehow that tied to the university - which we would say we are, that we're not a professional league, we're a part of the university - and yet the school is online and kids aren't on campus?... To me that looks more like the NFL. We're not the NFL."
Looking at the big picture, McClelland hopes sports can one day fill its usual role for fans nationwide.
"I think there is going to be that opportunity. I don't know when it's going to be, but we're going to be a part of that recovery for, certainly for our alums and for our community and I think collectively as a nation, sports are going to be playing a major factor in that."