It was another offensive clinic for Louisiana Tech (14-2) on Tuesday night as the Diamond ‘Dogs pushed across 15 runs in a 15-1 victory over Grambling State (7-10) at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
“Offensively, we had a great night,” head coach Lane Burroughs said. “There were quality at-bats all over the place. We only had three punch outs and nine walks and any time you do that, you are going to have a chance to win the ball game. I thought we ran the bases tonight better than we have all year. We knew where their outfielders were and were able to take extra bases.”
Marshall Boggs continued to swing a hot bat, as the senior drove in four more runs, thanks in large-part to a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Boggs wasn’t the only Bulldog to drive in four runs as senior Raphael Gladu also drove in four runs. Gladu registered a team-high three hits and two of those hits went for extra bases.
The run production was spread abundantly as Jordan Washam, Jonathan Washam and Chase Lunceford all registered multi-RBI nights.
Brent Diaz picked up his second triple of the season, as he was one of seven Louisiana Tech players to register multiple hits in the win.
All nine Louisiana Tech starters registered at least one hit in the game. The Bulldogs hadn’t done that since 2014. Even more impressively, LA Tech had ten extra base hits in the win; Louisiana Tech hadn’t done that since a 2010 rout of Sacramento State.
Jordan Washam, Jonathan Washam, Sean Ullrich and Parker Bates each recorded a double. Chase Lunceford rounded it out to an even ten with his two doubles.
Dalton Skelton and Bates, who batted at eight and nine in the Louisiana Tech order, each reached base all three times in their first three trips to the plate. The duo combined to reach base nine times overall in the win. Bates drew four walks, while Skelton drew two. Skelton also picked up a couple of hits and an RBI.
Casey Sutton got the start on the hill and he was electric in his three innings. He picked up his third win on the season as the rotation was predetermined. Sutton faced nine batters and did not allow a single one to reach base.
Cameron Linck pitched the following three innings and gave up a lone run.
Aaron Sheppard, Josh Carpenter and Matt Miller each pitched an inning to close things out and none of the trio allowed a run to score.
Louisiana Tech jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first and pulled away early with a four-run fourth inning to follow.
After scoring two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Diamond ‘Dogs put the nail in the coffin with a six run fifth inning. A lone run in the seventh wrapped up the scoring.
Through 16 games, Louisiana Tech has manufactured double-digit runs in eight of them.
The Bulldogs will now turn their focus to tomorrow night’s matchup against nationally-ranked Lafayette. The Cajuns enter the game ranked as high as ninth in the nation.