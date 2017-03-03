Courtesy: LA Tech Athletics
When Friday began, six teams stood unblemished for the 2017 season and when the dust settled Louisiana Tech (9-1) made sure there was one less, as the Diamond ‘Dogs took down previously unbeaten Wichita State (7-1), 6-2 on Friday night at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
“I am so proud of our guys for bouncing back after that tough loss on Wednesday,” head coach Lane Burroughs said. “We talked about that at length on Wednesday. Great teams do not let a loss linger into the next game and cause you to lose that one. We answered some questions tonight about how tough we are, in being able to move on after a tough loss.”
Kent Hasler picked up his second win of the season going five innings and allowing just two hits and a run over that stretch. Harrison would throw 2.2 innings, striking out four and allowing just one unearned run, before giving way to Nate Harris who earned his fifth save of the season.
For the second time this week, Louisiana Tech knocked a team from the unbeaten ranks, first with nationally-ranked Arkansas on Tuesday night and the Shockers tonight.
LA Tech continues to make history, as prior to the 2017 squad, no Louisiana Tech team had ever started 9-1.
The Diamond ‘Dogs struck first in the bottom of the second. Cody Daigle led off the inning with a double to left field and was brought home a batter later on a sacrifice fly from Sean Ullrich.
The Shockers fought back though and tied the game up in the fourth inning as Hasler walked a run in. The junior quickly regrouped and picked up a huge strikeout and was able to get out of the inning without allowing another run to cross.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Raphael Gladu lifted a one-out single to right field and Brent Diaz was hit by a pitch to follow. Chase Lunceford hit a hard groundball to first base and attempting to turn two, Wichita State first baseman John DeBacker missed his target tossing the ball into left field allowing Gladu to score. Diaz would score on a two-out RBI-single by Cody Daigle. Lunceford would be walked home to score the third and final run of the inning.
Austin Harrison came on in the bottom of the sixth looking to protect the three-run lead.
The Bulldogs would tack on two more insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI-single from Lunceford that scored Gladu. Later in the inning a sacrifice fly from Jonathan Washam brought home Diaz from third.
Nate Harris entered the game with two-on and two-out in the bottom of the eighth inning. Harris made quick work of Trey Vickers striking him out on four pitches.
Louisiana Tech and Wichita State will take the field against tomorrow afternoon at 4 p.m. Saturday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN 97.7.