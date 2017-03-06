In what could be easily deemed as the hardest stretch of the season, Louisiana Tech made a statement by going 4-1 against previously unbeaten teams. And when you do that, the entire country takes notice.
The Bulldogs have entered the USA Today Coaches poll for the first time this season at No. 24, their first national ranking as a program since 1986. Tech has come out to a blazing 11-1 start, after sweeping Wichita State this weekend and taking one from then-ranked Arkansas.
In those five games, senior Chase Lunceford had eight hits, three of them home runs, earning him the Conference USA player of the week honors.
The Bulldogs continue their tough stretch Tuesday on the road at Mississippi State.