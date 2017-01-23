The Thomas Assembly Center has been good to Louisiana Tech recently, winning four of their last five home games there. But the Dunkin' Dogs hope to bring that same magic with them on their toughest road swing of the season this Thursday and Saturday when they face UAB and Middle Tennessee, respectively.
The blazers are 5-2 in conference play, while MTSU is undefeated in C-USA games. Tech head coach Eric Konkol understands the challenge ahead.
"Going on the road to their environment is a great challenge and one that we're excited about. It's a test for us to see where we're at both offensively and defensively. In our league, you're going to test yourself and see where you're at. They're both uniquely different.They have some similarities and those are that they're both are great basketball programs," explained Konkol.
If you're not making the trek to Birmingham for Tech's Thursday night tussle with UAB, you can watch it on our KTBS digital 3.2 channel. Tipoff is at eight o'clock.