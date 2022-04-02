HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Louisiana Tech takes game two of the series 4-2 over Southern Miss at Pete Taylor Park to set up a rubber match on Sunday.
LA Tech (19-8, 6-2 C-USA) defeats Southern Miss (18-8, 6-2 C-USA) from another strong start from Cade Gibson and a big three-run blast from Steele Netterville. After giving up a two spot in the first inning Gibson settled in tossing seven complete innings earning the win and moving to 4-0. Netterville led the offensive charge going 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and a three-run home run in which gave the Bulldogs a 4-2 lead.
The Golden Eagles jumped out on top in the first again on Saturday scoring two runs on a single and a ground ball double play.
LA Tech starter Cade Gibson settled in after allowing two runs on three hits in the first. The left-hander hurled six scoreless innings after the two-spot. Gibson gave up seven hits on two runs and striking out a career-high nine batters.
In the fourth, Netterville led off with a double down the left field line as he came around to score the first Bulldog run on an RBI groundout.
Logan McLeod and Wade Elliott both singled leading off the top of the fifth and with two outs Netterville belted a hanging breaking ball over the left field wall for the lead, 4-2. This was the senior’s sixth long ball of the season and 37th on his career.
Ryan Jennings came on in the eighth out of the bullpen and worked into a bit of a jam allowing a one-out single and a walk. The right-hander induced a three-six-one inning ending double play as he had to make a scoop at first base for the out.
Kyle Crigger entered in the bottom of the ninth as he worked a perfect inning earning his fourth save of the year.
NOTABLES
Cade Gibson tosses a career-high nine strikeouts
Netterville goes 2-for-4 with a home run and a double
Netterville blasted home run number six on a three-run blast
Corona extends hitting streak to seven finishing the day 2-for-4
Elliott was 1-for-1 with two sac bunts
McLeod went 1-for-2 with two walks
Crigger made his team-leading 12th appearance and earned his fourth save
The Bulldogs stay unbeaten on Saturday games (6-0)
QUOTABLES
Head Coach Lane Burroughs
“Cade Gibson was electric. He was lights out. That’s just what we needed. We talked about it in scouting report. You are going to have to win a one or two run game. When they scored that two-spot, we were like ‘Here we go again,’ but all we did was throw up eighth straight zeroes. Ryan Jennings play at first was huge. They had first and second with one-out and that is the hardest double play to turn, the 3-6-1, but Jennings did a great job getting over and picking that ball. He is just a tremendous athlete.”
“I couldn’t be prouder of our guys, we challenged them before the ball game to compete. We knew there would be casualties as we punched out 11 times, but you have to find a way to win. In order to do that you need good pitching. Coach Fouts called a tremendous game. We played good defense and obviously Steele had the big hit with the homer. One of the few mistakes Riggins made all day and Steele got on it.”
UP NEXT
The Bulldogs and Golden Eagles meet Sunday for the rubber match at 1 p.m. at Pete Taylor Park.
SOCIAL MEDIA
For all the latest on LA Tech Baseball follow them on Twitter (@LATechBSB), Instagram (@LATechBSB) and Facebook (LATechBSB).