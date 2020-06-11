RUSTON, La. - Like most college student-athletes, Louisiana Tech football players were away from their teammates for several months, but they were finally able to return to campus during the first week of June.
They began voluntary workouts on June 8 and for senior offensive lineman Kody Russey and senior linebacker Ezekiel Barnett, it's a welcome change.
"Really and truly, it's really not football. It's just being around the guys," Barnett explains. "That's really what you miss. The different personalities, the conversations you have in the locker room. You may mess around with somebody or just joking around, that's really what you miss."
Russey says, "It's awesome just seeing them. We're not always together at the same time. We're having to split up and everything like that, but it's good seeing them in person rather than through a computer screen or on FaceTime, talking or texting, stuff like that. I think that's the best part about being back."
Head coach Skip Holtz adds that there's a big difference between learning through a virtual screen and actually being in the room with someone.
"There's nothing like being able to communicate and stand in front of somebody and look them in the eye and understand 'does he understand what I'm saying?' If not, let me put it another way. Let's put it this way, let's go back and talk about if you understand what the safety's doing maybe that will tie the corner in. So there's a lot of things that I think it's very difficult to replace face-to-face contact."
If things go according to plan with the NCAA and the state of Louisiana as a whole, the Bulldogs hope to begin mandatory workouts in July.