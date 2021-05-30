RUSTON, La. -- Louisiana Tech beat Southern Miss twice Saturday, both times in walk-off fashion.
In the first game of the day, Steele Netterville's RBI double in the bottom of the tenth gave LA Tech an 11-10 victory after the Bulldogs trailed 8-0 at the end of four innings.
The second game of the day was wilder with the Bulldogs taking a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the eighth on a Manny Garcia solo home run.
Southern Miss responded with a four-run top of the ninth to lead 5-2, highlighted by Slade Wilks' three-run homer.
Louisiana Tech charged back in the bottom half with four runs capped by Philip Matulia bringing in two runs on a RBI single to give the Bulldogs a 6-5 victory.
LA Tech plays Old Dominion for the Conference USA championship Sunday from J.C. Love Field at 1:00 p.m.