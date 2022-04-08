RUSTON, La. – Tech fans were able to get a sneak peek at the 2022 new era Bulldogs behind the direction of new Head Coach Sonny Cumbie this afternoon in an open scrimmage that concluded the third week of Spring practice.
The scrimmage included several segments of offense versus defense with goal-to-go situations from various ball placements, 60 and 70-yard drive opportunities, and red zone work.
Special teams also worked in multiple coverages and return situations for kickoff and punt teams and created a few high-pressure field-goal opportunities.
Coach Cumbie and his staff were able to gauge their progress over the first three weeks of installing and teaching new systems in all three phases of the game using the scrimmage as a dress rehearsal for the April 23 Spring Game.
“Today was very back and forth with both sides of the ball,” said Head Coach Sonny Cumbie. “It was extremely competitive. I don’t think you ever want to see a scrimmage that is one-sided. We scored some on offense but our defense also had some takeaways, and that’s what you want to see. The energy was there, the attention to detail was there, and we will clean some stuff up, but I’m very pleased with what we’ve done these three weeks.”
“I was looking forward to watching our guys play in a live, competitive environment today,” said Defensive Coordinator Scott Power. “We’ve had a good three weeks of work, and I know they were looking forward to scrimmaging today.”
The emphasis for Special Teams was their ability to execute while battling the elements. “We’ve been battling the wind with our kick game in practice, but that starts with better speeds and location on our snaps,” said Assistant Head Coach and Special Teams Coordinator Dan Sharp. “The attention to detail has been a priority and are starting to see the execution of that getting better.”
“Today wasn’t so much about the result as it was about the little things like lining up correctly and understanding our assignments,” said Co-Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach Jake Brown. “I’ve got a really good group of receivers; they are close and pull for each other. They play all the positions and are very unselfish. We say all the time that how you play without the ball shows how much you love your teammates and that showed today. We had guys that made big plays but we also had guys blocking on the perimeter and doing the little things.”
Tech has five more Spring practices scheduled including two next week on Tuesday and Thursday before the Easter break in preparations for the April 23 Spring Game.
