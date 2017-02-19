Courtesy: LA Tech Athletics
Louisiana Tech (3-0) put on an offensive clinic in a 16-1 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-3) on Sunday afternoon at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson, completing the opening weekend sweep of the Golden Lions.
Four Bulldogs drove in multiple runs, led by Brent Diaz who drove in three runs in the victory.
"It was a hitters' day, you could tell that from the beginning of the ball game," head coach Lane Burroughs said. "The eight-spot in the fifth inning, you don't get that a lot, but we had it twice this weekend. I am proud of our hitters for staying locked in."
While the bats went to work, senior Cameron Linck, who got the nod from Burroughs, rolled through the UAPB lineup to pick up his first win on the young season. Linck went five innings, striking out five and allowing a lone run on two hits.
"I did not think Linck had his best stuff. The breaking ball was good, that was obvious," Burroughs continued. "The fast ball command was not great and he will be the first to tell you that, but he competed. It was a lot like Sutton yesterday. It was great to get three quality starts this weekend, that is as important as our offensive firepower. I am proud of our starting pitching. We had one walk today, in the last inning, so we will take that any day."
For the second straight game, Louisiana Tech found themselves putting up at least one run an inning over the first three innings, before the crooked number came in the bottom of the fifth.
Jordan Washam continued to be nuisance for the Golden Lions atop the Bulldog lineup. The senior scored three times in the contest, totaling eight runs for the weekend, and stealing three bases.
Louisiana Tech put up three runs in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a sacrifice fly from Chase Lunceford and a two-RBI double to the gap in right center by Cody Daigle. The Bulldogs would tack on two more in the second on a fielders choice from Jordan Washam and an RBI-single from Marshall Boggs.
In the third inning, Jonathan Washam poked a single through the left side to bring home Daigle and give Louisiana Tech a 6-0 lead after three frames.
UAPB would score their lone run of the game in the top of the fourth on a solo home run by Juan Soriano, but the Bulldogs would get that run back in the bottom of the fifth and more.
The Golden Lions opened the inning by loading the bases with Bulldogs on a walk, an error and a hit by pitch. Dalton Skelton then walked to score the first run of the inning. A batter later two more runs would score on a throwing error by UAPB's Soriano. After two quick outs, Diaz stepped in and delivered the big blow, a three-run home run to left field.
Daigle followed with a double and walks to Raphael Gladu and Jonathan Washam loaded the bases again with two outs. Sean Ullrich delivered a two-RBI single to right field and Louisiana Tech led 14-1 after five innings.
The Bulldogs would tack on their final two runs of the game in the seventh inning, thanks to an RBI-double from Gladu and a sacrifice fly from Jonathan Washam.
Tyler Follis, Austin Harris and Tim Jordan pitched the sixth, seventh and eighth innings respectively, with all three Bulldog pitchers tossing an inning of scoreless baseball.
Matt Miller came on to pitch the ninth, tossing a scoreless frame with two strikeouts.
Louisiana Tech now holds a 13-game home winning streak which is the longest home winning streak in program history since 1992-1993 when the Bulldogs won 20 consecutive games at the Love Shack.
The Bulldogs outscored the Golden Lions 40-4 on the weekend and became just the third team in program history to win its first three games of the season by double-digits.
Louisiana Tech will now turn its attention towards Little Rock who will come to Ruston, Louisiana hungry for their first victory of the season. The Bulldogs and Trojans will meet on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. with the game set to be live streamed on CUSA.TV and broadcast on ESPN 97.7.