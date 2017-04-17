Courtesy: LA Tech Athletics
Louisiana Tech Baseball is gearing up for a full week of action as the Diamond ’Dogs are set to play a pair of midweek games against McNeese State and Little Rock.
The week begins with LA Tech welcoming the McNeese State Cowboys to Ruston for a 6 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
The Bulldogs will then travel to Little Rock, Arkansas, at 6 p.m. Wednesday to take on the Trojans at Gary Hogan Field.
LA Tech is coming off a series victory on the road after the Bulldogs defeated Old Dominion in Conference USA play this past weekend in Norfolk, Virginia. The Diamond ’Dogs enter the midweek contests with a 23-13 overall record, including a 13-6 mark in games played at the Love Shack. LA Tech is 7-3 this season in midweek games.
Offensively, the Bulldogs are led by catcher Brent Diaz, who enters the pair of midweek games with a .350 average with 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 29 RBI. Chase Lunceford and Marshall Boggs are the two RBI leaders for the Bulldogs with 39 and 38 on the season, respectively. Lunceford leads LA Tech after launching nine home runs this season thus far, while Boggs is second on the squad with seven long balls on the campaign. As a team, the Bulldogs
are ranked third nationally in both doubles (90) and hit by pitch (67).
As of Monday, McNeese State received the program’s first Top 25 ranking in school history when the Cowboys came in at No. 23 in the latest Collegiate Baseball poll. McNeese State enters the midweek matchup having won seven straight dating back to a 5-3 victory over the Bulldogs on April 5 in Lake Charles. The Cowboys are 26-9 overall on the season and coming off two straight series sweeps over Abilene Christian and New Orleans. The 26-9 start to the season is the best start for the Cowboys since the 2000 season.
While McNeese State has impressed on its home turf with an 18-1 record, the Cowboys are an even 8-8 in road contests this season entering Tuesday’s game in Ruston. The Cowboys are just 1-6 this season in non-conference road games.
At the plate, McNeese State is led by Matt Gallier, who enters the game hitting .383 on the season with eight doubles, nine home runs and 33 runs batted in.
As a whole, the Cowboys have posted a .315 team batting average, which currently ranks No. 15 in the nation. McNeese is also ranked 10th in the country in slugging percentage and doubles per game entering the Tuesday night matchup. The Cowboys’ pitching staff has registered a 3.87 team ERA through 35 games.
On Wednesday, the Trojans will host LA Tech and try to avenge a 4-2 loss dealt by the Bulldogs in Ruston dating back to the first week of the 2017 season.
Little Rock enters the game with a 14-22 overall record, including an 11-8 record at home, but the Trojans have won four of their last six games coming into Wednesday’s contest.