HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Louisiana Tech drops the series finale 8-0 to Southern Miss at Pete Taylor Park Sunday afternoon.
LA Tech (19-9, 6-3 C-USA) falls to Southern Miss (19-8, 7-2 C-USA) behind a seven-inning scoreless outing from Hurston Waldrep, who earns the win.
Waldrep tossed 7.0 innings allowing just one hit, no runs, three walks and 10 strikeouts.
The Golden Eagles jumped out early as they plated runs in the first inning in all three games of the series. Slade Wilks singled to right field with two-outs bringing home the first run.
In the bottom of the second, Southern Miss plated three runs on a wild pitch and a two-run home run to right field from Carson Paetow.
Ryan Jennings entered the game in the second with one out and went on to retire his first nine batters faced. The right-hander threw 3.2 innings allowing no hits, no runs, one walk and three punchouts.
Wade Elliott recorded the lone Bulldog hit in the third on a single to right field.
Southern Miss blew it open with a four-spot in the seventh. Rodrigo Montenegro singled down the left field line and a three-run home run by Reece Ewing that made it 8-0.
Kyle Crigger made his 13th appearance going 1.1 innings pitched allowing one hit and no runs.
NOTABLES
Jennings retired first 9 batters; faced the minimum in 3.2 innings of relief
Elliott with the lone hit in the third
Last time LA Tech was shutout – Feb. 23, 2021 at UL-Lafayette
Last time LA Tech was shutout in conference – March 23, 2018 at UAB
Crigger made his team-leading 13th appearance
QUOTABLES
Head Coach Lane Burroughs
“I thought Waldrep hand-cuffed us all day and he stuck it on us. We got our tails kicked, there is no other way to look at it. It wasn’t from a lack of competing or a desire to want to, and at the end of the day the guys who have been producing for us all year didn’t do much this weekend. We are fortunate to get out of here with one win. I thought Jennings was outstanding. I thought he came in and kept us in the game.”
“That’s the way it goes. We have to put this behind us because we have five games this week. We have two big ones with Lafayette and then Rice at home.”
UP NEXT
The Bulldogs will host the Ragin’ Cajuns for back-to-back midweek games beginning Tuesday at 6 p.m.
SOCIAL MEDIA
For all the latest on LA Tech Baseball follow them on Twitter (@LATechBSB), Instagram (@LATechBSB) and Facebook (LATechBSB).