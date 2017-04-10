Courtesy: LA Tech Athletics
Louisiana Tech University and head football coach Skip Holtz have agreed in principle to a five-year, $3.5 million contract extension, according to Director of Athletics Tommy McClelland.
The new long-term contract extension is pending the approval from the University of Louisiana System's Board of Supervisors.
Holtz has elevated the Bulldog football program to new heights in the Football Bowl Subdivision with multiple appearances in the Conference USA title game and three straight bowl victories. Tech is one of only four FBS teams to record 9 or more wins and a bowl game victory for three straight seasons, joining reigning national champion Clemson, Wisconsin and Utah.
“The level of excitement for Louisiana Tech football is at an all-time high,” said McClelland. “Getting a new contract done was critical to maintaining this momentum as we strive to reach even newer heights on the field. Skip Holtz is at the center of this movement. He and his staff have done such a tremendous job over the past four years, and we look forward to what the future holds.”
Since his arrival on campus four years ago, Holtz has compiled an overall mark of 31-22 while leading the Bulldogs to three straight 9-win seasons and three consecutive bowl victories, both program firsts since Tech moved to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 1989. Tech has won 19 of its last 24 Conference USA games over the last three years, tied with WKU for the best mark in the league during that time frame.
“Skip's impact on and contributions to our football program have been exceptional,” said Tech President Les Guice. “His leadership and mentorship of our student-athletes, and the class with which he has represented our university is a source of pride for all of our fans and friends. I am excited to know that he and his family will remain a part of the Tech Family for years to come.”
This past year, Holtz earned Conference USA Coach of the Year honors after guiding the Bulldogs to a 9-5 overall record, a Conference USA West Division title and a 45-42 victory over No. 25 Navy in the Lockheed Armed Forces Bowl in Ft. Worth. It marked Tech’s first win over a Top 25 team since the 2005 season.
“I want to thank Dr. Guice and Tommy McClelland for their commitment to me and their confidence in our staff and what we are building at Louisiana Tech,” said Holtz. “I am excited to get the deal done and know that I will be a part of the Louisiana Tech family and this program moving forward. I think this agreement displays the University’s commitment to us and is a stamp of approval for the way we are building this academically, athletically and socially. The Ruston community and the Louisiana Tech fan base have been tremendous in their support of my family, our staff and this program.”
In 2015, Holtz led the Bulldogs to an 8-4 overall record and 6-2 mark in Conference USA, as the Bulldogs defeated Arkansas State in the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
Holtz led LA Tech to its first ever appearance in the Conference USA title game in 2014 after Tech posted a 9-5 record and won the West Division. Tech posted a five-win improvement from the previous season and defeated Illinois 35-18 in the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl at Cotton Bowl Stadium. Tech ranked fourth nationally in scoring offense and led the country in points off of turnovers.