Courtesy: LA Tech Athletics
After a week jam-packed with a variety of bowl events, Louisiana Tech (8-5) and No. 25-ranked Navy (9-4) are set to finally take the field against each other to face off in the 2016 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at 3:30 p.m. CT Friday, Dec. 23 at Amon G. Carter Stadium on the campus of TCU in Fort Worth, Texas.
The contest between Louisiana Tech and Navy will be broadcast on ESPN and available to stream live on the WatchESPN app. Roy Philpott (Play-by-Play) Tom Ramsey (Analyst) and Kris Budden (Sideline) will provide the call from Fort Worth.
Both LA Tech and Navy played in their respective conference championship games, while the game is expected to feature contrasting styles of play, specifically on the offensive side of the ball with the Bulldogs and Midshipmen each ranking in the top 10 nationally in passing and rushing, respectively.
The game marks the third consecutive bowl appearance for the Bulldogs, which is a first for the program since moving to the Division I ranks in 1975. Navy enters the game with nine wins on the season, while the Midshipmen are coming off a tough four-point loss to Army on Dec. 10.
“Any time you play an offense like this, you wish you had a whole other week or two weeks or three weeks,” head coach Skip Holtz said. “But, unfortunately, we play the game tomorrow. So we've got to be ready. To me, this game is going to be a great football game on the field. We have two really good football teams that are going to go at it and play really hard and play with class.”
As has been the case all season, LA Tech is expected to display its prolific offense that ranks third in the NCAA in passing yards (359.8), fifth in scoring offense (44.0) and eighth in total offense (516.1). In addition to LA Tech’s offensive accolades, the Bulldogs also rank 12th nationally in sacks with an average of 3.23 per game.
Louisiana Tech, which has wins at the 2014 Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl and the 2015 New Orleans Bowl, is 4-3-1 in bowl games all time. This will be the team’s first-ever appearance at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.
Navy enters the game with a No. 25 ranking in the country and one of the best rushing attacks in the country with the Midshipmen ranked fourth nationally in rushing yards per game (310.9). Navy also comes into Friday’s contest ranking 20th in the FBS in scoring offense (37.4).
Navy is making its 13th bowl appearance in the past 14 years and is 10-10-1 in 21 all-time bowl games. This will mark the Mids’ second trip to the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. In 2013, Navy defeated Middle Tennesseee, 24-6.
The Midshipmen leads the all-time series over the Bulldogs, 2-0, with the last meeting dating back to 2010 when Navy traveled to Ruston and defeated LA Tech by a score of 37-23. In 2009, LA Tech traveled to Annapolis, Maryland, in a game the Midshipmen won, 32-14.