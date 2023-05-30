RUSTON - The Conference USA Baseball Championship is coming back to Ruston as Louisiana Tech is set to host the event in 2024 at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
The five-day tournament will take place May 22-26, 2024 in the 2,000-plus seat Love Shack, which hosted the event in 2021.
"We are thrilled that the C-USA Baseball Championship is coming back to the city of Ruston and the Love Shack in 2024," said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Eric A. Wood. "We have enjoyed collaborating with the city and local partners to provide a first-class experience when hosting conference tournaments and look forward to doing so again."
The tournament will feature the eight league teams in a double-elimination format with the championship game being played on Sunday, May 26.
C-USA will field nine baseball teams for the 2024 season - Dallas Baptist, FIU, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Sam Houston, and WKU.
LA Tech, who just hosted the 2023 C-USA Softball Championship, will also be hosting the 2023 C-USA Soccer Tournament this fall.
