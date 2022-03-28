The new era of Louisiana Tech men's basketball begins Tuesday as the university announced they're introducing Texas Tech assistant coach Talvin Hester to take over the program.
Hester was only on staff in Lubbock for one season with his three previous years spent in Ruston on former head coach Eric Konkol's staff from 2018-2021.
He's had stops at Oral Roberts, Houston and several others and comes to the Bulldogs with 20 years of coaching experience.
Hester will be the 19th head coach in program history.