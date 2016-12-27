So many factors go into life-changing decisions and Louisiana Tech receiver Carlos Henderson feels like he weighed them all. The junior standout announced Tuesday that he's declaring for the NFL Draft.
Henderson wrote a post on Instagram thanking Louisiana Tech for a great ride and for all the support, especially while he was grieving the loss of his number one fan, his father. Now, the prolific Bulldog receiver will take a stab at the professional ranks. CBS Sports has Henderson projected as a third or fourth round pick.
With Trent Taylor graduating and Henderson declaring early, that's a big blow to the Bulldog offense for next season. The receiver duo was responsible for two-thirds of Tech's passing yardage. Not to mention their top punt and kickoff return men were Taylor and Henderson, respectively.