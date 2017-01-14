Courtesy: LA Tech Athletics
Jasmine LeBlanc scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds but for the second time in three years Old Dominion defeated the Lady Techsters on their home floor on Legends Day as the Monarchs prevailed 69-64 Saturday afternoon at the Thomas Assembly Center.
In a game that saw eight lead changes and five ties, Old Dominion (8-9, 3-3 C-USA) used a 9-0 run over a five minute span covering the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth quarter, marking the third straight year the visiting team has won the match-up between the two programs.
"I thought Old Dominion played very physical and made it difficult for us to score," said Tech head coach Brooke Stoehr. "We felt like they would switch a lot and overplay the passing lanes and they did. We never really got comfortable.
"I thought turnovers really hurt us too, especially in the third and fourth quarters. We turned it over 21 times. I thought we did what we needed to do against Jennie Simms defensively. She scored some late but we did a pretty good job on her. The rest of their team stepped up and hit some shots."
Tech tied the game at 48-48 on a Reauna Cleaver shot with 1:26 to play in the third quarter, but as ODU did time and time against all afternoon, the Monarchs answered. Gianna Smith hit a three-pointer at the end of the third quarter, starting the 9-0 run that would put the Lady Techsters in catch up mode.
The start of the fourth quarter wasn't pleasant for Tech offensively. The Lady Techsters committed four turnovers in the first four minutes while attempting only one field goal and going scoreless until junior Ashley Santos hit two free throws with 5:46 to play in the game. By then, Tech was down 57-50.
Behind the strong play of LeBlanc, Tech whittled the ODU lead down to 60-57 with 2:38 to play. After the Lady Techsters got a defensive stop, LeBlanc got the ball inside but her layup attempt was partially blocked and ODU would score in transition on an Ashley Jackson layup, starting a 6-0 run that would seal Tech's fate.
"I thought we hung our heads a little late when we didn't get a couple of calls we thought we deserved and all of a sudden the lead went from three to five to seven," said Stoehr. "Again, it's about learning to play with the same effort regardless of what happens on the floor or what the score is."
LeBlanc's double double was her fifth straight in Conference USA play as the sophomore hit 8-of-13 field goals and 8-of-10 free throws. Cleaver added 14 points.
Simms finished the game with 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for ODU.
The Lady Techster outscored ODU 32-22 on points in the paint and outrebounded the Monarchs 33-31.
Tech returns to action Thursday at 7 p.m. at Rice.