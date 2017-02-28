Presenting the 1982 Lady Techsters with their long overdue championship rings not only provided a chance to reminisce about past glory, but showed a glimpse into what can still be accomplished.
"Well, it's awesome. I mean you think about the history and the tradition of this program and we're all so fortunate to be a part of it and we've tried to really impart that to our player since we got here in late April," co-head coach Brooke Stoehr said. "I think they understand that a little bit more after having seen them face to and it's just an honor that we can have them back here, but they would take the time because Louisiana Tech meant so much to them."
Hall of famer Pam Kelly-Flowers explained, "this is probably one of the best four years of my life being right here at Tech and spending it with the players and coach (Leon) Barmore and Ms. (Sonja) Hogg and just really learn a lot of stuff here. Learn a lot about life."
The moment was special for former coaches and players alike since time offered a unique sense of what was done.
"Who would think that we'd all get together 35 years later. You'd probably because it has been 35 years appreciate more now as to what happened 35 years ago than they would have 35 years ago," former head coach Sonja Hogg said.
Legendary guard Angela Turner-Johnson added, "there's been other teams that have come along behind us like Connecticut and they've done well, but I always think we won that first NCAA championship and no matter what anybody does they can't take that away from us. Nobody can. We'll forever be enshrined in history because of winning that first championship."
The heights that Brooke Stoehr hopes to reach are visible every home game and Hogg believed it's attainable even with challenging circumstances.
"She will get the program back I feel like and it's tougher now. It is really tougher, more competitive now, but I'm telling you the history that's here and the things that have been done can remind those young ladies out there on that floor right now what to look forward to and to work hard to get there," Hogg proclaimed.
Stoehr said, "we want to just continue to have our players understand the importance of what it means to put that jersey on and I know growing up I dreamed of being a Lady Techster and then being able to do that and when those former players came back when I was a player it was always a special day so I think it'll be something that our group will remember and be able to draw from."