Former Lady Techster herself Brooke Stoehr has the Louisiana Tech women's basketball team back in the postseason for the first time in six years. They weren't supposed to be here, being picked to finish 12th in the league in the preseason poll.
But the Lady Techsters fought through conference play to end the season in fourth place with a semifinal appearance in the conference tournament. Tech used to be one of the top programs in the country, but hasn't performed up to their standards for quite some time. Stoehr hopes that the WNIT appearance against SMU on Friday will continue their way back to the top.
The Lady Techsters have only played in the WNIT once before, and they also played SMU then. They beat the Lady Mustangs, but lost in the next round to Illinois State in 2009.