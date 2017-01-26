Courtesy: LA Tech Athletics
After UAB forward Kara Rawls hit a layup with 6:53 to play in the game giving the Blazers a 58-42 lead, Louisiana Tech head coach Brooke Stoehr called a timeout.
Her message during the timeout? Fight until the buzzer and you still have a chance to win.
Stoehr’s message hit home.
Kierra Anthony hit an off-balance baseline jumper with 5.3 seconds to play capping a furious rally and giving Louisiana Tech a 64-63 win over UAB before 1,526 fans at the Thomas Assembly Center Thursday night.
The win wasn’t in the books though until UAB forward Keona Farmer missed on a 17-footer at the buzzer and Tech completed the sixth largest come-from-behind victory in program history.
“I called the timeout because I was disappointed in our energy,” said Stoehr. “We had about three or four straight possessions where we looked beat. The fight wasn’t there. I told them in the huddle that if they would keep fighting, we still had a chance to win.
“I’m so proud of them. I didn’t think we were very good defensively for most of the night, but we got stops down the stretch late. On the last play, we finally defended it right. We had been so focused on Farmer at the free throw line all night that we kept leaving their shooters open. We finally realized that we needed to defend Childress and force the ball out of her hands. It worked.”
Tech (10-9, 5-3 C-USA) ended the game on a 22-5 run in large part to the play of Anthony, who scored 13 of her 19 points in the final 5 and a half minutes of the game.
“You know sometimes we get frustrated with Kee because she appears lackadaisical,” Stoehr said. “But I think at the end of games her laid back play really helps her make plays. She has hit a lot of big shots for us late in games and she did it again tonight.”
Tech rallied behind the play of Anthony, Alexus Malone and their Techster teammates, cutting the deficit to 59-57 with 1:40 to play. After a UAB turnover in the backcourt, Tech had possession with a chance to tie the game but Anthony barely grazed the rim on a 18-footer and UAB regained the basketball.
Whytney Singleton upped the UAB lead to 61-57 on a driving layup with 57 seconds to play and then added two free throws with 47 seconds to play to increase the advantage to six points. However, Tech wasn’t done.
Anthony pulled down an offensive rebound on a missed three-pointer by Anna McLeod, dribbled to the corner and connected on a three pointer with 35 seconds left, making the score 63-60. Following a UAB timeout, Malone stole the basketball on the inbounds pass and went coast-to-coast for a layup as the Blazers lead shrank to one point.
“I thought that was a huge defensive play by Lex,” said Stoehr. “I thought late we really executed what we wanted to do defensively.”
Tech fouled and Singleton went to the line with 27 seconds to play. However, the 81 percent free throw shooter missed both and Kierra Lang pulled down the defensive rebound, setting up Anthony’s heroics.
“In all honesty, we wanted to get the basketball inside,” said Stoehr. “Or we wanted to get Kee off a flair for a jumper or a direct drive to the basket. The play broke down and she made a play.”
Anthony ended the game with 19 points, four rebounds and three assists while Malone led all scorers with 21 points and eight rebounds. Jasmine LeBlanc struggled from the field for Tech, but still pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds while registering five assists and two steals.
Childress led UAB with 15 points.
Tech shot 43 percent (26-61) from the field, including 10-of-19 in the fourth quarter, and 5-of-11 from the three-point line. UAB hit 42 percent (23-55) from the field and 10-of-25 from the three-point line.
The Lady Techsters committed just 10 turnovers in the game and outscored UAB 18-9 on points off of turnovers and 23-4 on second chance points.
Tech returns to action Saturday at 1 p.m. hosting Middle Tennessee.