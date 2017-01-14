This year marks the 35 year anniversary of the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters championship team from the 1981-1982 season, which was the first for NCAA women's basketball. Former players and coaches received rings to commemorate the moment, Saturday.
While some weren't able to make the trip a few stars from that group shared what it was like to be back in Ruston for the occasion.
"It's very exciting and it's something that I never expected and so it's just an icing on the cake of a wonderful that year and plus it allows us all to come back and see one another because some of us haven't seen each other for a long time," former guard Angela Turner said.
Former head coach Sonja Hogg added, "it really doesn't seem like it's been 35 years and it's so wonderful to reconnect with this group of young women and of course the coaches and Leon (Barmore) and this is just a real special place."
Women's basketball hall of famer Pam Kelly-Flowers said, "we look at each other as sisters so it just means a lot to be able to see everybody and just get together and just laugh and for some reason I make all of them laugh. They just look at me and laugh so it means a lot being here and seeing every one."
The Lady Techsters went 35-1 in the '81-'82 season.