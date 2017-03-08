Courtesy: LA Tech Athletics
By virtue of its 71-66 win over No. 12 seed Marshall in first round action of the 2017 Metro PCS Conference USA Basketball Tournament Wednesday afternoon at Bartow Arena, the No. 5 seed Charlotte 49ers advanced to play the No. 4 seed Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters.
Tech (17-12, 12-6 C-USA) and Charlotte (21-9, 12-6 C-USA) will face off Thursday at 3 p.m. in Quarterfinal action of the four-day event. It will be the second of four quarterfinal match-ups set for Bartow Arena on Thursday.
The game can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on KNBB 97.7 FM and KTKC 92.9 FM with the pregame show starting at 2:30 p.m. Fans can access free online audio at espn977.com or through the Louisiana Tech X or Red Peach Media mobile apps. A live online video stream for Thursday’s game is available for free at campusinsiders.com.
During the regular season, Louisiana Tech defeated Charlotte 80-54 in Ruston on Jan. 12, snapping the 49ers season-long nine game winning streak. In that contest junior forward Alexus Malone scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed 15 rebounds while LA Tech outrebouned the 49ers 56-32.
Tech leads the all-time series with Charlotte 3-2, including a 1-0 mark in Conference USA Tournament games. The Lady Techsters defeated the 49ers 64-55 in El Paso in the 2014 C-USA Tournament.
Louisiana Tech is 58-13 all-time in conference tournament games, including a 3-3 record in Conference USA Tournaments. Tech has captured 16 conference tournament titles in the previous 29 conference tournament appearances with the last title coming in the 2010 Western Athletic Conference Tournament in Reno.