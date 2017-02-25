Courtesy: Georgia Athletics
J.J. Frazier hit two free throws with 1.6 seconds remaining to lead the Georgia Bulldogs over LSU, 82-80, Saturday night at Stegeman Coliseum.
Georgia earned possession down 80-79 with 6.7 seconds left when the ball ricocheted out of bounds following a missed three-pointer by LSU. Frazier, who scored 29 points in the game, took the ball the length of the court off the ensuing inbounds pass and got fouled at the basket, sinking both shots. The Tigers heaved the ball the other way after Frazier's free throws but the pass was intercepted by Derek Ogbeide, who was fouled and made a free throw to give Georgia the two-point lead.
"[Frazier] certainly made the two biggest free throws of the night," said Georgia head coach Mark Fox. "LSU has been in every game and we knew that they would be in this game, especially with how short handed we are up front. Our rebounding was suspect tonight, especially in the second half, as we were down, but give LSU credit for making it a heck of a game. At the end, we were composed and we executed what we wanted, and J.J. went to the basket and got fouled. He is one of the best free throw shooters, if not the best in the history of the school, so we have a lot of confidence that he would knock those down."
Frazier has now scored 28 points or more in four of his last five games. All five starters for Georgia (17-12, 8-8 SEC) scored at least eight points, including Ogbeide and Juwan Parker, who each had 12. William Jackson scored nine points and E'Torrion Wilridge tied his career high with eight. Antonio Blakeney led LSU (9-19, 1-15) with 20 points.
The Bulldogs took a seven-point lead into halftime behind a steady offensive attack, scoring 44 points on 17-of-31 shooting (54.8-percent). Just over ten minutes into the game, the lead got all the way up to 25-11 following an Ogbeide layup inside. Tyree Crump had a stretch in the half in which he hit three-pointers on consecutive possessions after accomplishing the same feat in the second half of Thursday's win at Alabama. In the first half, Frazier scored 11 points and also dished out four assists.
LSU fought its way back into the game in the second half, chipping away at the lead the Bulldogs held for 29 minutes and 10 seconds going back to the first half. The Tigers tied the game at 69-69 with 6:21 remaining in the game before Frazier went to the line for two shots. He made the first and missed the second, but grabbed his own rebound off the miss and tipped in back in for two. A few possessions later, he was able to convert a three-point play following a Wilridge block on the other end to make the lead 77-71.
A 7-0 LSU run gave the Tigers a one-point lead with 1:25 left on the clock, and they would make it three on the next possession. Frazier then took the ball down the length of the court, drove the lane and passed the ball to Ogbeide, who would lay it in and make the score 80-79. LSU grabbed two offensive rebounds on the next possession, but could not finish at the basket, and Frazier would go on to give Georgia the lead with 1.6 seconds left.