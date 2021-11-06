PINE BLUFF, Ark. | John-Paul Pierce nearly guided the Grambling State University football team back from an eight-point, first-half deficit, as the Tigers dropped a hard fought, 33-26, decision in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game on Saturday at Simmons Bank Field.
Pierce, the third-string quarterback, had a opportunity to guide the team to the potential tying score in the final three minutes, but his pass was picked off by Andre Fuller at the UAPB 4 and returned 95 yards as the Golden Lions sealed the game.
Grambling State's defense and special teams set the tone early.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-7 overall, 1-5 SWAC) went three-and-out as Sundiata Anderson picked up a sack on third down. On the very next play, Myron Stewart blocked the punt out the back of the endzone, giving the Tigers a 2-0 advantage with 13:06 left in the opening quarter.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff took advantage of a short punt as Zac Pinwinczka booted a 55-yard field goal, giving the Golden Lions a 3-2 lead with 7:40 remaining in the first.
The Tigers capitalized on a muffed punt as Aldon Clark scored ona 6-yard touchdown keeper as Grambling State grabbed a 9-3 lead with 10:36 left in the second quarter.
However, Arkansas-Pine Bluff quickly answered, going 77 yards in just two plays as Dayln Hill scored on a 34-yard rushing touchdown with 9:48 remaining in the first half.
The Golden Lions added to the lead late in the second as Skyler Perry connected with Josh Wilkes on a 43-yard touchdown, extended the lead to 17-9 with 2:52 remaining.
Perry opened the scoring in the third quarter with a 67-yard touchdown run as the Golden Lions pushed the margin to 24-9 with 13:43 left in the quarter.
Grambling State (3-6, 2-4) closed the gap to one score as John-Paul Pierce scored on a 1-yard keeper, capping an 11-play, 78-yard drive, as the Tigers trailed 24-16 with 38 seconds remaining in the third.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff worked the clock on its next drive, going 58-yards in 12 plays and nearly five minutes as Zac Pinwinczka booted a 35-yard field goal to give the Golden Lions a 27-16 advantage with 10:46 left in the final quarter.
Grambling State refused to go away quietly as the Tigers put together a 13-play, 75-yard drive as Pierce connected with Greg White on third and long for a 42-yard score. CJ Russell added the 2-point conversion as GSU closed the gap to 27-24 with 6:42 remaining.
On the ensuing drive, Perry capped a 7-play, 67-yard drive with a 3-yard keeper, but the extra point was blocked and returned by Kenan Fontenot for two points as UAPB took a 33-26 advantage with 2:53 remaining.
Grambling State had one more opportunity to potential tie the game as Pierce connected with White for 40 yards and Donald Johnson for 23 yards. However, Fuller intercepted Pierce on the very next play at the Golden Lion 4 and returned it the GSU 1.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff ran out the clock and picked up its first conference win.
CHECKING THE BOX SCORE
- Grambling State finished with 20 first downs and 296 total yards of offense
- Aldon Clark started the game at quarterback and went 1-of-5 passing for four yards
- John-Paul Pierce went 14 of 32 passing for 189 yards, with one passing touchdown, one rushing touchdown and one interception
- Greg White caught a season-high 10 passes for 135 yards and one score
- CJ Russell rushed the ball 16 times for a season-high 95 yards
- Garrett Urban punted the ball nine times for 303 yards, including one inside the 20
- Sundiata Anderson paced the defense with nine total tackles, including four solo stops and two sacks
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff registered 17 first downs and 387 total yards of offense
- The Golden Lions rushed the ball 40 times for 224 yards
- Skyler Perry was 11 of 22 passing for 163 yards and two scores
- Skyler Perry also carried the ball 15 times for 179 yards and two touchdowns
- Josh Wilkes caught three passes for 66 yards and one score
GAME NOTES
- Aldon Clark made his second start of the season at quarterback
- Aldon Clark and John-Paul Pierce saw action at quarterback
- Garrett Urban punted the ball nine times, the third highest this season for the junior kicker (12 times at Houston and 11 times at Southern Miss)
- CJ Russell needed just five yards to become the first GSU running back to reach the 100-yard milestone since Keilon Elder (Nov. 30, 2019 vs. Southern)
- Greg White's 135-yard receiving day was the first for Grambling State since Jordan Jones accomplished that feat against Texas Southern on Oct. 28, 2017 (103 yards)
- Grambling State's blocked punt marked the first time this season the Tigers scored first in the opening quarter
- Despite the loss, Grambling State continues to lead the all-time series, 31-13-2
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff has won back-to-back games against GSU for the first time since the 2012 and 2013 seasons
- With the loss, Grambling State suffered its first loss in Arkansas (previously 3-0) under head coach Broderick Fobbs
- The Tigers fell to 14-4 under Fobbs in games played in November
- GSU fell to 1-4 this season in games played on ESPN+, with the lone victory coming on Oct. 2 at home against Alabama A&M
- The Tigers led briefly in the opening quarter and fell to 36-9 when scoring first
- Grambling State continues its road losing streak, which moved to five games, and dates back to the end of the 2019 season
- The Tiger defense continued its streak of forcing a turnover, which now moved to eight straight games
QUOTES FROM HEAD COACH BRODERICK FOBBS
"I thought John-Paul Pierce did well coming in off the bench for us. He made some big plays when we needed it and unfortunately the interception came at the wrong time. But overall I am extremely proud of the way he played. We continue to play from behind and that is something we will continue to work on. I am proud of the way our kids fought and battled back. Now we will look at the film and make adjustments and as we turn to a very good Bethune-Cookman football team."
UP NEXT
Grambling State closes out the home portion of its schedule next Saturday (Nov. 13) against Bethune-Cookman. The Tigers and Wildcats have met 11 times with GSU holding an 8-3 overall record and this will be the first time to two teams meet as members of the SWAC. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. from Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium and the program will honor its seniors prior to the day.
Bethune-Cookman will come into the contest off its first win of the season, a 35-31 victory on Saturday at home against Alcorn State.
